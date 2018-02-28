Waikato-Tainui fighter Genah Fabian wins world title

Waikato-Tainui's Genah Fabian has defeated Muay Thai fighter Charmaine Tweet winning the Woman's Muaythai Council (WMC) world title.

The victory in Oakland, America, was by way of TKO in round two. And it came at a good time after Fabian suffered a loss last year.

Fabian spoke to Te Kāea from Oakland via Facebook video call and says, “It is amazing for me that it’s come to fruition and that it’s come full circle back to Muay Thai, my first martial arts, my roots, and be able to win such a prestigious title in the WMC”.

“She was a big name and very experienced fought the best, I knew she was tough. She didn’t know who I was, and that was cool and the way that I won it was like a glimpse of who I am as a fighter and what I am capable of and especially coming off such a long layoff and my last fight was a loss”.

“It was a big deal to me to win this one and win it well and I think I have achieved that this time”.