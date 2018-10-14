Waerea-Hargreaves finally gets "a win" against Aussie

Kiwi prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves finally tastes victory against Australia after the Kiwis defeated Australia 26-24 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

“It’s my first victory against Australian in 25 tests, to be able to do that on home soil meant even more,” says Waerea-Hargreaves.

The 25 Test Veteran, has faced Australia ten times previously in his international career, and only managed a draw in 2009.

Today the Kiwis celebrated the victory with former Kiwi players which included Joe Vagana, Logan Swann, Mark Horo, Richie Blackmore and more at a Kiwis Reunion Luncheon at the Remuera Club in Auckland.

“We are lucky enough to have a few of the old boys in champ with us, Stacey - Stacey Jones, Nigel - Nigel Vagana and Nathan - Nathan Cayless, but to be able to spend some quality time with them today this is what it’s about, this is about the culture,” says Waerea Hargreaves.

In recent years Waerea-Hargreaves the 29-Year-Old has been criticized for his lack of on-field discipline, but the inform forward believes he has matured as a player. Waerea-Hargreaves is part of the Roosters and Kiwis leadership group.

"I felt like I overdone myself in the past, last night I just kept it simple and just tried to do my job," says Waerea-Hargreaves.

The win is a confidence boost for the squad going into the three test series against England with the first match on the 27th October at KCOM Stadium West Park, Hull in the UK.