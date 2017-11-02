Waerea-Hargreaves expects a fired-up Scottish side

Kiwi's enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is expecting a fired-up Scotland to turn up to Christchurch Stadium on Saturday night, after being on the receiving end of a Tongan beating.

The Roosters forward insists this weekend's Rugby League World Cup encounter is not a trial match for Tonga.

If there were thoughts of Scotland being push-overs, someone forgot to tell the six-foot monster.

“They’re eager, they’re gonna be keen. Obviously, with the performance like last week, they’re gonna come out and start hard,” says Waerea-Hargreaves.

Despite the temptations of the Tongan encounter next week in Hamilton, all focus is on the kilted warriors.

“Honestly for us, we’re taking each game at a time. There were a few things that we were disappointed on from the Samoan game.”

Te Maire Martin gets a chance to stake his claim as the number one Stand Off, partnering with veteran Shaun Johnson.

Veteran Elijah Taylor says, “I’m sure everybody else is excited, we are, as a team, excited to see Te Maire and Shaun work together, and apply their trade.”

Of concern is the Kiwis discipline with 34 tackles missed, and a total of 7 penalties conceded last week against Toa Samoa.

“No piggybacks, building pressure and those sort of things win you games,” says Waerea-Hargreaves

The jury is out whether the Kiwis are contenders or pretenders. A solid hit out against Scotland will send a powerful message to the rest of their pool.