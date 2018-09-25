UFC Fighter Young to tap out due to personal issues  

Personal issues have led to UFC Fighter Shane Young to request time off from UFC commitments. Young confirmed he will be seeking permission to take the rest of the year off to focus on getting better physically and mentally.

Young has returned home to Napier to be with family.

“Even though I’m not over all the stuff that I need to deal with, I’ve been taking the steps and just letting people know they need to do that. If I didn’t do that my career could’ve been over”

The 24-year-old who has one had one win and one loss will seek permission from the UFC to stand down from all commitments for the rest of 2017.

“When I get back into the cage, I will be better and fully healed inside and be able to put that energy into go positive things.”

Young says he is dealing with a number of issues including the separation with his former partner. In 2016 he married long-time sweetheart Amber-Rose Sampayo. The separation left a dark spot in Auckland’s City Kickboxing fighter’s heart.

Young says he will be back to his best but for now time away from the octagon is what he needs.

“Getting married too young in my opinion, it was just a rush into a lot of things and dealing the heartbreak of leaving an eight year relationship.”

“I tried to hide it, I didn’t want to feel the shame, I didn’t want to feel whakamā- ashamed about what I was going through.”

Young was considering fighting in the UFC Adelaide card on December 2nd but he has asked head trainer Eugene Bareman to be stood down.