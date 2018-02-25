UFC Fighter Jumeau out of action with latest injury setback

Hamilton-based UFC fighter Luke Jumeau will undergo surgery tomorrow to insert a steel plate into his right hand, after breaking his second metacarpal.

Jumeau says, “It was in the last round, I glanced over the top of his (Daichi Abe) head as he was going down, and I broke the second metacarpal, pretty clean snap and it is looking like I will have surgery on Monday.”

His latest injury – coming off the back of his victory over Japan's Daichi Abe at UFC 221 in Perth has ended any hopes to fight again in April.

Jumeau adds, “It is definitely a bummer, and with the good win, and I put a good opponent away and he was undefeated.”

The injury is a big blow for Jumeau as his management hoped to keep him active this year after he improved his record to 13-4. However, the lightweight fighter will is adamant he will remain active in the gym, with light cardio sessions until his had has fully recovered.

“When the plate is in there the bone structure will become strong so I will be able to take light taps in it (hand) and start implementing all that sort of stuff in terms of sprints and box umps ad all sorts of stuff like that,” he says.

The recovery time to injury is expected to be three months, Jumeau said it wasn’t until after his fight that he noticed his right hand wasn’t right.

He adds, “It was about a minute and a half after the fight when the adrenaline stopped, and I was like the hand is a bit sore, and when they took the gloves off and there was a big mound there but I didn’t feel anything during the fight.”

A return date the octagon is yet to be confirmed with the 29-year-old still optimistic he will still take two more fights before the end of the year.