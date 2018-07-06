UFC fighter Hooker chasing fourth consecutive win

New Zealand's top UFC fighter Dan Hooker is back, this time featuring in UFC against Gilbert Burns in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ngāti Maniapoto fighter is considered a seasoned MMA professional who has fought offshore many times before and will again be chasing success.

Hooker says he's ready for his fight tomorrow.

"For me, this is about the challenge and it’s about fighting the best opponents like Gilbert Burns, world champion grappler with knockout power. Bring it on."

The fighter is chasing his fourth consecutive win.

"This is the kind of match that I want, I want the best. I want the most dangerous guy, I want the killers, I want the guy that people don't want to fight, that's what gets me out of bed in the morning. If you put a name in front of me it wakes me up, it gets my attention.”

Team-mate Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya fights tonight against Brad Tavares.

"I feel proud to be of Nigerian descent, Nigerian blood, and I feel proud to be of NZ Combat Academy descendent. CKB have been a success because of the coaching staff that we have, we've got some of the best in the world," says Adesanya.

UFC 266 takes place tomorrow night