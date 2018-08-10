U20's Men trailing Australia at Youth Touch World Cup

By Te Kāea

Day two of the Youth Touch World Cup in Malaysia saw the New Zealand teams struggle against their Australian rivals.

However, they have managed to hold on to second position in all six divisions.

Of the five teams who faced Australian competition today, only the men's U20's avoided a loss, holding on to draw 5-5. 

Despite being down a player in the first half when one player was sin-binned, the continuous pressure in the second half caused the Australian side to make mistakes.  However, poor execution prevented the NZ team from taking the win. 

The New Zealand teams, however, continued to dominate the rest of the competition in Kuala Lumpur, ensuring they head into Day 3 today in second place, ahead of tomorrow's finals day.

Full results from Day 2:

20 Mens:
NZ 5 - Australia 5
NZ 10 - South Africa 3

20 Women's:
NZ 10 - Singapore 1
NZ 9 - South Africa 2
NZ 3 - Australia 10

20 Mixed:
NZ 18 - South Africa 3
NZ 20 - India 1
NZ 20 - China 1

18 Girls:
NZ 3 - Australia 11
NZ 22 - USA 0
NZ 16 - Singapore 5

18 Boys:
NZ 7 - South Africa 0
NZ 15 - USA 0
NZ 3 - Australia 12

18 Mixed:
NZ 4 - Australia 6
NZ 11 - South Africa 3

