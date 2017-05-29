Two golds for Carrington at second ICF Sprint Canoe World Cup

Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) has snapped up two golds and a silver from the second Sprint Canoe World Cup in Hungary over the weekend.

Racing in the K1 500m Womens, the K2 500m Womens and K4 500m Womens in Szeged, Hungary.

Carrington took the silver in the K1 500m final after Russian Elena Aniushina pipped her at the post.

In the K2 500m final, the New Zealand duo pushed forward to win the gold.

Then the K4 team, Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher, Kayla Imrie and Caitlin Ryan overcome the home side Hungary to win by 0.7sec.

The team will now return home to begin preparations for two more upcoming World events.