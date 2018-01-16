Topic: Waka Ama

Tūrangawaewae midgets dominate

By Moana Makapelu Lee
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Tūrangawaewae Waka Sports midgets have taken out gold at Day Two of the Waka Ama Sprint Nationals in Karāpiro.

Today the first finals for the midgets kicked off. 

Tūrangawaewae Waka Sports made history.  Both taniwha of the girls and boys teams will return back to their marae in Waikato with their first gold medals.

To the plate finals, Miti Mustangs came out on top meanwhile Te Awa Tupua boys from Toa Waka Ama Club sailed to an easy victory in the men's Cup final and TP Superstar girls from Te Paerangi Waka Inc women's cup final.

