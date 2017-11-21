Tui Teka showcases his best skills at Equitana

NZ's elite equestrian horse riders and their horses were on display on Auckland's Queen Street ahead of the biggest international equestrian event ever seen in NZ. World class eventer Andrew Nicholson and horseman Tui Teka will be part of the event.

'The world of Equine is coming to NZ!'

It was a rare treat for Aucklanders watching NZ's equestrian stars marching along Queen Street.

Andrew Nicholson says, “It's a major thing for Equestrian sports, it's a way to advertise equestrian sports to the public and I'm really really excited to be involved with it.”

Kevin Hansen Director of Equitana says, 'We have the best trainers in the world here.'

For the first time this week, NZ will play host to one of the world's most prestigious equestrian events, Equitana. 140 riders from across the world showcase their talents and compete for the top prizes.

“Those 140 riders that are competing at Equitana are the creme of the crop, they are the one at the top level, the international level, the Olympic level,” says Hansen.

Tui Teka (Ngāti Porou, Tūhoe) says, “I want to showcase the best of my skills, that's my main focus.”

It's a first for Tui Teka to be selected. He is competing against four others in The Way of Horse, where they will each have only four days to break a wild horse.

“It's a great opportunity to show the public my unique style of horse breaking horse,” says Teka.

Hansen says, “It's great to see a young bloke from the East Coast come into Auckland to Equitana and compete against the very best from Australia and NZ. I've got my money on Tui because I think he's NZ’s best kept secret.”

Hansen says apart from the glory of winning, exposure for young riders at Equitana can open endless opportunities.

“There are half a dozen riders competing at Equitana that will go on in the next four to five years that will compete at Olympic games and world equestrian games I've got no doubt.”

“While I've got the opportunity Im going to make the most of what I have,” says Teka.

With nearly 7000 tickets sold, crowds can expect to be in for a treat.