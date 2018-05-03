Triple T not offended when it comes to his name

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi is not offended when it comes to the mispronunciation of his name.

He joined fellow Gallagher Chiefs players Liam Messam, Tyler Ardron and Marty McKenzie as they visited Rotorua Boys High School today.

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi was named by his grandparents and his name's origin links back to the Kameta family of Rotoiti.

“It's a name that I hold dearly. I just love the way that my nan gave me that name and just the meaning behind it it was from my koro,” he says.

Last month, Te Toiroa was called into the All Black's foundation day. It was there All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen referred to Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi as Triple T in an interview with media.

“I pretty much tell them my name so I tell them Triple T just to make it easier. I know one day they will get it right so yeah I wasn't offended or anything,” says Tahuriorangi.

Paerata Tahuriorangi, father to Te Toiroa says, “Coaches, not just coaches- even teachers in schools and all that stuff- tying to pronounce your name, it can become kind of a tongue-twister. I mean I'm older and still have a bit of a hard time trying to pronounce people's names”.

Paerata Tahuriorangi, who also works at the school and is the father of Te Toiroa, says he's proud of his son's achievements and the way he acknowledges his name.

The former NZ U20's player has gone from strength to strength.

In 2015 he played for Taranaki in the ITM Cup and moved into the Hurricanes in 2016.

"I guess for me, my wife and his brother and sister, like the rest of our whānau, we are just pretty humble with everything- certainly with him and keeping him grounded" says Paerata Tahuriorangi.

The Gallagher Chiefs take on the Jaguares tomorrow in Rotorua.