Top NZ Women's players vying for NZ team

Top NZ women's darts player Tina Osborne is hoping to head back overseas later this year to represent NZ at the World Darts Federation (WDF) Asia Pacific Cup in South Korea.

On her heels is Judy Fenton, who this week won the Puma NZ opens ladies section at the NZ Darts Council Senior Darts Championships in Rotorua.

The 10th ranked in the world hopes to compete against the big guns.

“They bring a different game to you and you tend to play a lot better,” says Osborne, who has been playing this week at the NZ Darts Council Senior Championships.

“There's a lot of lady players here that are getting better and better so it's making my job harder but it's actually improving me as well.”

Ranked 4th in NZ, Fenton- who began playing darts in 2003- won the ladies singles open on Wednesday.

“That gives me more points for the WDC, PDO NZ ranking and plus nice prize money out of that.”

Fenton represented NZ overseas alongside Osbourne last year and hopes to do so again.

NZ Darts Chairman Bob Wilson says new talent is emerging in the women's section.

“14-year-old Taylor Marsh Kahaki- she was privileged to be picked in the NZ team last year that went to Japan and she would have been one of our youngest women players to have represented NZ.”

Selection for the NZ team at the WDF Asia Pacific Cup in South Korea will be announced tonight at 9:30pm.