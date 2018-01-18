Top kiwi squash players set for New York

Māori squash player Joelle King is set to make a comeback following her quarterfinal loss against Egyptian fourth seed Nouran Gohar at the Saudi PSA Women’s Squash Masters tournament earlier this month.

King will be competing in the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions this week alongside kiwi eighth seed Paul Coll.

The matches will be played in a glass court at Grand Central Station.

This tournament was first played at the ‘U.S Professional’ in 1930. It became the World Professional Squash Championships in the late 70’s and then the Tournament of Champions in 1993.

Coll has attained a number of PSA World Tour Titles and became the first New Zealander since Ross Norman in 1955 to secure a spot inside the world's top 20.

The 25-year-old will face Egypt’s Zahed Mohamed in the first round on Saturday morning New Zealand time.

29-year-old King has been ranked number one in New Zealand for seven years and holds three medals (gold, silver, bronze) two of which she won at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi and one in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

She is set to play her first qualifier game on Monday morning.