Thousands turn out in force to pay tribute to Team New Zealand

Thousands have turned out in force to pay tribute to Emirates Team New Zealand and their triumphant return with the America’s Cup.

A parade in Auckland’s CBD is underway and kicked off with a pōhiri led by Ngāti Whatua and Tainui at Aotea Square.

King Tuheitia’s son Whatumoana Paki was also in attendance with a contingent of kuia and kaumātua and kaihoe waka from Tainui as the team arrived to begin their march down Queen Street.

Despite the weather it's estimated hundreds of thousands of people braved the rain to pay homage to the team.

As they take to the water today Emirates Team New Zealand will be accompanied by a number of waka hourua and kaihoe Māori.