Thousands turned out to the official opening of the 2018 IVF Va'a World Waka Ama Championships in Tahiti.



Each country wore their respective uniforms as they paraded around the local stadium while being welcomed by the home country.

As of today, teams are in training mode ahead of day one of races which kick off this Friday.



Our reporter Peata Melbourne was at the opening and spoke to some of our New Zealand paddlers who are eager to take to the water.