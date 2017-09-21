Tertiary students battle in National League comp

Students from around the country have turned out for The New Zealand University and Tertiary Students Rugby League (NZUTSRL) tournament in Wellington.

For the first time ever the tournament features a women’s division.

This is the biggest tournament that the NZUTSRL interim chairman John Fiso has seen.

He says, “The last time we had this tournament was only a couple of years ago and we only had five teams. Since then we've had a bit of an abundance of New Zealand Universities and Tertiary Rugby League activities.”

Former Kiwi hooker David Faiumu was on-hand volunteering his services as a referee, “Fantastic concept, just getting people playing our game, participating and just enjoying the day,” says Faiumu.

Fiso, who is also the patron of NZUTSRL, was elated with the inclusion of women for the first time in its history.

“Rugby League is normally associated with male participation, but this is the first time we've had a women's competition,” he says.

This year there are 11 men's teams and 4 women's which include Wel Tec, Auckland Lions, New Zealand Institute of Sport (NZIS), Otago University, and Victoria University. Organiser believes this year will be a close contest.

“New Zealand Institute of Sport - there's four teams from there, a whole lot of you up and coming athletes from there. Expect some great results from them,” says Fiso.

Bragging rights for the title isn't the only thing on the line this year for these teams. A NZUTSRL Men’s and Women’s squad will be selected.

“One [will be selected] to go to the UK in February - March next year, and the other one for the women's will be going to the USA, then Canada in about August next year,” says Fiso.

Many of these teams will be looking to stamp their authority early because the playoffs await them on day two.

Kick-off on day two begins at 10 am, with finals expected to get underway for the women and men at 2 pm and 2.30pm respectively.