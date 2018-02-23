Teens end 26-year medal drought

By Online News - Rereātea

Two teenagers have won bronze medals for New Zealand at the Winter Olympics in PeyongChang, breaking a long-standing medal drought at the competition.

Zoi Sadowski-Synott from Wanaka claimed the bronze medal in the snowboarding big air event, while Nico Porteous of Christchurch also finished third in the freeski halfpipe event.

Porteous’ win was made all the more special as, at 16, he became the youngest ever Olympic medal winner in Aotearoa.

Meanwhile, Sadowski-Synott’s bronze represented the first time in 26 years that a New Zealander has won a medal at the Winter Olympics.

More in Sport

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community