Teams vying for title at Secondary Schools softball

Organisers of the NZ Secondary Schools Division 1 softball tournament are expecting the competing teams to seriously challenge last year’s champions.

The tournament kicked off today at Rosedale Park in Auckland with Mount Albert Grammar (MAGS) and Wellington East Girls College looking to add another title to the trophy cabinet.

In order for any of the schools who are currently competing to win this division, they will need to know their opposition really well and why they are successful.

Regional Development Officer for Softball NZ Stefanie Smith believes it comes down to their players, "They probably have a good amount of rep. players actually. Good consistent players who have played the game for quite a bit, so it'll be interesting to see what they bring to the table. A couple of them also have solid batteries, so solid pitchers, and catchers."

The boys boast a respectable roster with the likelihood that St Peters college in Auckland and Hastings Boys High School will challenge MAGS. On the other hand, competition is close in the girl's section with many representative players turning up to Rosedale.

“The girls- it's going to be a bit closer of a competition I think. I would say there is about four or five teams within that competition that will make it pretty close. One Tree Hill has a lot of rep players on it. Alfriston will be in there and I wouldn't be surprised if Aorere knocked somebody out.”

The number of teams participating is capped at 16, proving that quality of secondary schools softball is strong.

“We have actually started some extra secondary schools in a couple of other associations. So it's actually good to see there's more competitions going on so just providing the opportunities and the pathways for students to actually go both within schools and clubs.”

Despite the impressive records of Mount Albert Grammar and Wellington East Girls, the title is anyone's for the taking.

“I think the main thing is just to be prepared for some upsets. We do have two favourites who have won it about three or four years in a row on both the girls and boys sides. But, nothing is ever set in stone and I think that just puts a little target on their back.”

Before anyone can think about winning the tournament, they must first make it to the playoffs which will start on Thursday before the finale on Friday.