Team NZ well-placed for more medal glory

It was a medal blitz for Team NZ last night at the Commonwealth Games and many of our other athletes were successful in lining up positions to win further medals.

Among those looking to capitalise on their current placings are NZ women's beach volleyball, the Tall Blacks and the Silver Ferns.

It was a strong showing from the NZ women's beach volleyball side, who took Vanuatu down 2-0.

The win secures the side a place in the quarter-finals against Cyprus.

The Tall Blacks won their game against Canada with a convincing 82-60 point difference, propelling them into the semi-finals.

Despite widespread scepticism after their surprise loss against Malawi, the Silver Ferns have dominated Scotland, 60-29, in their matchup last night.