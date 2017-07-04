Team NZ investment should not be a priority for Govt - Marama Davidson

The Green Party MP Marama Davidson says the government's $5 mil investment in Team New Zealand is a waste of money and should be spent in other areas like social housing. The government says the money will be used to retain key staff from the successful Bermuda campaign.

“It's fine to support any sports initiatives however at this stage the priority for funding should be invested in social developments.”

“This means struggling families will be missing out. Is there funding set aside for those families? No, I don't think so.”

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges says the government won't be giving any more money to Team New Zealand. He says they will have to find financial support through corporate sponsorship.