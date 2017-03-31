Te Wharekura o Mauao U15 Boys' Sevens team aims high

Te Wharekura o Mauao U15 Boys' Sevens team had their first taste at playing on an international platform as they took on New Caledonia at the North Island Secondary Schools Sevens competition in Rotorua.

The boys of New Caledonia may have looked intimidating, but it was the speed of Te Wharekura o Mauao that had them crossing the score line in a matter of seconds.

It's the first time Mauao has played at this level and the first time the U15 New Caledonia team has played outside of their home country.

Mauao showed their skills dominating the first half.

The half time score saw Mauao ahead by 20 points. New Caledonia was yet to score.

In the second half the game changed and New Caledonia gained momentum.

They won penalties and eventually scored.

However, Mauao held it together. The final score 20, New Caledonia 8.

Ben Etuale of Te Wharekura o Mauao says that in the weeks building up to this tournament, "we had to train for this and we had our game play set up so this morning it just really worked for us."

Lou Mercier of New Caledonia said, "at the beginning we were scattered a little bit they are stronger, they are speedy so after we begin to play our game it was better, we lost but it was the first time.

The North Island Secondary Schools Sevens continues tomorrow with the final being played late in the afternoon.