Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi to start for Hurricanes

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will make his start in Super Rugby this weekend following three previous appearances off the bench. Tahuriorangi replaces TJ Perenara, who moves to the reserves bench.

Tonight's match will be the 10th time the Hurricanes have played at McLean Park, but the first time against the Australian Conference-leading Brumbies.