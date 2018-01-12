Te Pou Herenga prepare for unveiling and Waka Ama Nationals

Paddlers of Te Pou Herenga Waka trained for the last time today for the Nationals, but their minds were on a bigger kaupapa.

Waru Clark, President of Te Pou Herenga Waka says “Since this time last year with the passing of Hori Pomana the club has been in turmoil. He was the main driver of the club, everything happened because of him. But the committee has been coping leading up towards the Nationals”.

Hori Pomana started this club in 2005 and passed away this time last year.

“Tomorrow is his unveiling," says Clark, "So some of our juniors, our U-19's, are there in Matakana with him to prepare for the unveiling so they've left already. There has been a lot of work for the unveiling, getting there, the ferry to the island”.

But as Hori would have wanted, the clubs continue to prepare for the Nationals, which start next Monday.

No doubt he would be proud of his clubs efforts, with the club forming midget teams for the first time.

The club will take part in the first races held on Monday.