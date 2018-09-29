Te Hiku o te Ika rugby creating pathways for rangatahi

Creating new pathways for young players to succeed in rugby as Māori is the aim Te Hiku o te Ika Māori Rugby.

This year's Te Hiku o te Ika (THOTI) tournament got under way today with matches in Karaka and Whangarei.

THOTI chairman Bernard Te Paa says creating a pathway for young players to chase their football dreams, while walking within their culture is a huge challenge.

Nathan Soloman, coach of the Waiariki U15 side says one of the first things he did after he got the role was to get the players together and get them to introduce themselves using their pepeha, so they could see that even if one lives in Whakatāne and another in Tauranga, they could find a connection with each other.

Counties Manukau player Jesse Te Kani of Tainui says, "learning the culture, your tradition is a big part and I reckon it pays in the game we play, it's a definite benefit and I enjoy doing a hearty haka and pukana."

The tournament traditionally catered only for senior and colts men's sides, but in 2012 it was decided that, in alignment with NZR strategic policies, THOTI will look to create development pathways for younger players.

The Te Hiku o Te Ika tournament contnues next week when all the teams descend on Waitākere, with the finals the following weekend in Rotorua.

