Te Aute and Hato Pāora prepare for annual clash

It's that time of the year again where the two remaining Māori boys' boarding schools, Te Aute and Hato Pāora take to the rugby field.

Te Aute College is this year’s host and is looking to regain the winning title.

The infamous match has taken place since 1997 and, like every other year, is expected to attract many people.

Tracey Keefe, a long-standing whānau member and supporter, says the annual event keeps the schools and the culture alive.

“It's a big thing and people come from afar just to watch them, just trying to keep those schools alive and open by supporting them.”

Keefe also emphasises the significance of this match.

“Them being the last two of our Māori boys' boarding schools they always play fierce against one another.”

She adds that the game brings out the competitive spirit among the two schools.

“It's always a fierce game between those two colleges.”

The pōhiri at Te Aute College will begin at 10am tomorrow, with the 1st XV game set to kick off at 2pm.