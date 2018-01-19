Te Ara Pounamu tread water before Worlds

It's not just the premier sides heading to the Waka Ama World Sprint Championships, but a Golden Masters crew all over the age of 70 have earned a spot to go to Tahiti.

Te Ara Pounamu team from the Aratika Waka Ama club are using the national competition as preparation.

For much of this team, they started paddling at a late age. They are the only over 70's team at this event, so this is an opportunity for them to face some quality sides before heading to Tahiti.

They were up first thing this morning, so Te Kāea caught up with the crew from Te Ara Pounamu.