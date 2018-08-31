Taurua looking ahead for Silver Ferns

Te Kaea can confirm newly appointed Silver Ferns Head Noeline Taurua will consider creating a rotational assistant coaching system that will open up to all ANZ coaches with the full support of Netball New Zealand. This will allow Taurua to work with all six ANZ Premiership coaches in the lead up to the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Taurua says, "I feel compelled that there is succession plan so that I don't take it for granted, but there is a succession plan for coaches, good thing is that I've been on the other side so I know how important that is, and how valuable that is".

Former Silver Ferns assistant coach and current Central Pulse Coach Yvette McCausland-Durie wants in on the plan.

It's not the first time an assistant coaching system was developed. A similar system proved a success during Waimarama Taumaunu tenure from 2011 - 2015.

In 2011, Taurua acted as unofficial assistant coach to the Silver Ferns alongside Ruth Aitken. In 2012 Taurua accepted an official position as Silver Ferns assistant coach to Taumaunu.

She says, "I'm really looking forward to realistically putting something out there that we're proud of, performance is huge and there's a lot of variables that need to come together for us to consistently perform. So a lot of hard work needs to happen".

Taurua left for Brisbane today but will be back in the country on Monday to iron out plans and what this new system will look like.