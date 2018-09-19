Taurua claims first win with Silver Ferns

The Silver Ferns have come out with a 61-37 win against South Africa in last night’s Netball Quad Series clash in Tauranga.

It was an all-round improved effort from the Silver Fern squad with Te Paea Selby-Rickit in at goal shoot, Laura Langman at centre and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson in at wing defence.

Maria Folau kept a consistent shooting pattern, only missing two of thirty seven shooting attempts.

After conceding the first goal of the match, the home side scored the next eleven in succession with an impressive effort across all areas of the court.

South Africa found it difficult to get around the strong New Zealand defence team- Katrina Grant and Jane Watson- who managed to keep their end of the court quiet.

The South African team tightened their defensive side in an attempt to shut down New Zealand, but couldn’t quite manage to take the lead from the Silver Ferns.

18-year-old Aliyah Dunn made her debut in the shooting circle, becoming Silver Fern #172.

The Ferns will complete their Quad Series against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday.