Taurua announced as Silver Ferns coach

After weeks of speculation, netball's worst kept secret is confirmed.

It has been expected that Taurua would be named as coach at the completion of the Super Netball season in Australia. She successfully defended the title she won last year with the Sunshine Coast Lightning on the weekend.

Taurua becomes the 11th Silver Ferns coach to guide the national team and will be in charge when the Silver Ferns head to England next year for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.



Taurua will continue to fulfil her role as head coach at Sunshine Coast Lightning, where she is contracted until the end of the 2019 Suncorp Super Netball season and has led the team to back-to-back premierships.



NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie believed it was an innovative move to get the right person into the job as Silver Ferns coach.

"We have joined with Sunshine Coast Lightning to make this unique position work,” Wyllie said.



“It is a first for Netball New Zealand and we’re delighted to be moving forward with someone of Noeline’s calibre.”



She said they were pleased to be able to secure a coach with Taurua’s experience, dedication and passion for the game.



“Noeline has been a head coach of franchise teams both here and in Australia and tasted success on both sides of the Tasman,” she said.



“Her knowledge of the game is immense, and Noeline is well respected by the athletes and netball community, which is hugely important building towards next year’s Netball World Cup.



“The international game has never been so competitive and we are confident Noeline is the right person to guide the Silver Ferns back to the top.”

Taurua said she considered it a privilege to coach the Silver Ferns and looked forward to stepping into the role and taking the team to new heights.



“I am very fortunate that most major international netball events are scheduled outside the Suncorp Super Netball season, enabling me to dedicate adequate time and attention to both roles,” Taurua said.



“Netball New Zealand and Sunshine Coast Lightning have given significant consideration to my coaching schedule and reached an agreement that will see me share my time between both teams.



“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to take this step forward in my career and want to acknowledge the extraordinary level of support and encouragement I have received from my family, Sunshine Coast Lightning, Netball New Zealand and the general netball community.”



Sunshine Coast Lightning CEO Danielle Smith commended Taurua on the appointment and said the Club fully supported her in her endeavours.



“We are incredibly grateful to Noeline for the instrumental role she has played – and continues to play – in our Club’s development and success to date,” Smith said.



“We have worked closely with both Noeline and Netball New Zealand to afford her the opportunity to perform both roles and are confident she will be able to perform them both successfully.



The former Silver Ferns shooter will take charge of the Ferns ahead of next months Quad Series involving England, South Africa and Australia.

Her return to New Zealand will also see the return of former captain Casey Kopua and vice-captain Laura Langman after an absence of 3 and 1 years respectively.

Former coach Janine Southby resigned at the end of a review into the disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign which saw the Ferns lose to Malawi for the first time before ultimately leaving the Gold Coast without a medal, the first time in Games history.