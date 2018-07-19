Tauranga duo set for Tribal Canoe Journey

Tauranga Moana waka leaders Tamahau Tangitu and Te Kerekau Nicholas have been selected to represent Toi Māori at the Tribal Canoe Journeys 2018, Paddle to Puyallup with the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.

The duo was selected based on their dedication to kaupapa waka activities in their community as well as the skills and talents they both have to offer and share on this journey.

The canoe exchange has been going since 2009 as a means to bring together the two cultures to share in the life skills and art form of what it takes to pull together a canoe.

This journey is a course for success for all those involved and produces leaders for the future.

Tamahau Tangitu and Te Kerekau Nicholas begin their journey today.