Tasman returns to top of Mitre 10 Cup

The return of Jackson Hemopo and Otere Black wasn't enough for Manawatū to hold off Tasman in last night's Mitre 10 Cup action, with the Mako winning 29-19 in Palmerston North.

Black, who returned to the field last week, played 30 minutes off the bench last night in only his second match of the season after recovering from an ACL injury.

Showing glimpses of his potential, his return and that of new All Black Hemopo- playing his first game since last month's Game of Three Halves- wasn't enough to stop the Mako.

A Turbos try at half-time saw Tasman take a 14-12 lead into the second half.

As has been the case all season, discipline again let Manawatū down.

Captain Antonio Kirikiri says, "We've given away, I think, 32 penalties for being offside already in this comp and I think we've added significantly to that number tonight."

Kirikiri himself received a yellow card in the second half for a high tackle.

The victory sees Tasman move back to a share of the lead of the Mitre 10 Premiership with an unbeaten Auckland side who play Taranaki this weekend.

However, they didn't find it easy in Palmerston North.

Captain David Havili says Manawatū were able to put his side under pressure for much of the game, which led to handling errors.

"We've got to be better than that coming into Counties this Sunday," Havili says.

Tasman face fellow premiership side Counties-Manukau at home in Nelson.

Despite beating Waikato in round one, Manawatū have now had 5 consecutive defeats, keeping themselves at 6th place on the championship.

However Kirikiri saw some promising defensive signs from his side last night.

"We've been guilty in the past of people shooting out of the line but tonight we were a bit more connected and managed to go a bit longer without being scored on, or broken."

The Turbos have three days to regroup before neighbours Wellington visit Palmerston North on Sunday.

