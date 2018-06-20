Taranaki teen aims for success

Te Atiawa teen, Mario Hildred has been selected to represent New Zealand in the Valley National Eight-Ball League Association International Junior Pool Championship being held in the USA this week. .

"Hopefully I can bring a good game of pool to show everyone," says Hildred.

Hildred is no stranger to the world of cue sports, competing in many competitions all over the world.

"In cue sports it's been the under-21 Oceania Snooker Championships where I beat a fellow team mate, Adam Lilley, at that was early this February. I've been selected twice to go overseas for snooker. That's where I come from; snooker, but this will be my first time for pool," he says.

Known for his sharp aim in snooker, Hildred has broken out to include pool in his repertoire.

"He is just class on the table. He comes from a snooker background. Current under-21 Oceania champion. He's represented New Zealand a couple of times in China, Australia. He’s played all over the place. So, bringing those skill from the big table, a full sized snooker table down to the pool table; he's going to be a force to be reckoned with in the States," says team manager, Bernie Endres.

Hildred will be joined by 15 other youths from all over New Zealand at the competition, who have high hopes for success.

"There's some great kids in there, some great talent. They're all keen. They're just looking forward to some great results in the States."

The competition opens this week, in South Sioux City, Nebraska.