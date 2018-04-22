Taniwharau Old Boys and Old Girls full of pride as young guns took to the field

Taniwharau Premier coach Harley Raihe believes looking to the past has helped shape the club's future. Yesterday the club celebrated the Old Boys and Old Girls Day in style with the premier side stopping at nothing to beat local rivals Turangawaewae 50-16.

The Old Boys and Old Girls of the club were full of pride as their children and grand-kids took to the field.

Taniwharau goes into the season as favorites after winning the premier division last year. But there are four other premier sides looking to topple them.

With only a small number of teams in the top division, people have raised their concerns about the stability of the competition.

In recent years an idea was tabled to field a number of Waikato teams including Taniwharau, Hamilton City Tigers and Ngaruawahia Panthers in Auckland's Sharman Cup competition. But Raihe explains his club abandoned the idea and remained locally to continue the growth of rugby league in the district.

While Huntly is making news headlines for all the wrong reasons, rugby league has highlighted a positive light to the community on the west-side of town.

Taniwharau can now take a well deserved rest with a bye this week.