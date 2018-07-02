Tall Blacks young guns deliver for Henare

Tall Blacks young guns deliver for Paul Henare as New Zealand move one step closer to qualifying for the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

In the month leading up to the two tests against Hong Kong and China, Henare had called on its youngest basketball stars, Last night New Zealand defeated China 67-57 at Spark Arena in Auckland last night.

Tall Blacks Head Coach, Paul Henare says, "I've seen the benefits of me just being able to put the benefits into this team, and all my thoughts, planning and preparations are based on what's best for this team. It's been really good to have that narrow-minded focus on this group and find the best way forward."

Tall Blacks player Issac Fotu turned down a chance with Boston Celtics, they wanted him to play in their Super League in the offseason. Head coach Paul Henare has put his ANBL coaching career on hold to focus on the Tall Blacks.

Henare says, "Having one job has created clarity for me in my preparation, my focus and energy is with my whānau. From a work point of view in this team in our journey to qualify for the world cup."

The Haka depicting Kahikatea has helped shaped the team on and off-court. The Haka Tu Kaha O Pango Te Kahikatea was composed by former Tall Black Paora Winitana and Don Rutana in 2015.

“It’s a tall tree, it’s not the biggest tree, and it’s not the talent tree in the world and the special thing about it, it grows in groups. You never see on three by itself and the root system is all intertwine,” said Henare.

In round two of the qualifier for the FIBA World Cup, 2019.

NZ move into Group C with Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. When asked how was the cohesion in the side in the lead up to the second match, Henare said, “The guys get a bit frisky, the training's started to get a little aggressive, usually after a couple of weeks and some time on the road, you have to find some time to have a coffee or day off.”

A total of 12 teams have gone through from Asia with the top seven going to Worlds. China gains an automatic entry as the host nation.