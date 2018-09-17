Tall Blacks welcome surprise return of Webster

Preparations for tonight's basketball world champs qualifier in Rotorua have finished and the Tall Blacks are about to face off with Lebanon. The team have been boosted by the late inclusion of sharp-shooter Corey Webster.

Webster made himself unavailable for this series of games, citing personal reasons.

However he has now been included in the 12 man squad, much to Paul Henare's delight.

"Corey's a world class player and he's a genuine Tall Black at heart. He hates missing games."

Ethan Rusbatch makes way for Webster, who didn't make the long journey to Lebanon for the Syrian game last week.

Henare says they had discussed the possibility of Webster re-joining the team but nothing was set in stone.

Although the Tall Blacks won comfortably without him, his inclusion gives the team an added boost ahead of the top-of-the-table clash against a strong Lebanese team.

"He's been a big part of our group for a long time now and having that experience coming in and helping our group I think will be a boost," Henare says.

His return to the squad sees Corey set to play alongside his younger brother Tai for the first time in a while.

Tai is looking forward to it, saying the opportunity to "make mum proud...when she sees both of us run out there," will be awesome.

After two weeks on the road in the Asian zone, the team is looking forward to getting back on home court tonight at Energy Events Centre in Rotorua.

"Being at home in front of our fans and whānau, it's really uplifting for the guys and hopefully it makes a big difference," Henare says.

The Tall Blacks have decided only the Māori verse of the national anthem will be sung in Rotorua to allow time for their haka.

Basketball New Zealand CEO, Iain Potter said in a statement, “Cutting Tū Kaha was not an option. We’re likely to alternate the English and Māori versions of the anthem at FIBA matches, and sing the full version when the rules allow. We feel this is the only way to honour both versions of our anthem, and our haka."

Potter also says the end of Te Wiki o Te Māori yesterday also added to their decision to opt for the Māori-only version.

The game begins at 7pm tonight, with live coverage on Māori Television.