Tall Blacks shooting for 2020

The Tall Blacks hope to execute what they’ve been training for against Korea tomorrow.

Reuben Te Rangi has been named captain of the Tall Blacks side in their third game of the FIBA Asia World Cup qualifying process.

“It's an awesome experience, I’m ready to go to war and play with them” declares Te Rangi.

Coach Paul Henare agrees, “We have a new feel and a new look compared to the team that played them last year”.

After suffering a home defeat to Korea in their first two games in November last year, Henare knows the Tall Blacks will be a tougher team to beat this time around.

“I feel we're better prepared than what we were last November just in terms on focusing and playing as a team,it's about simplifying,” says Henare.

The coach has also made their short term goal simple.

“Our goal is to make the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, if you don’t go to the World Cup you don’t get to qualify for the Olympics," says Henare, "FIBA are trying to make the World Cup the pinnacle event, but athletes want to be able to go to the Olympics. That's what we've based everything on. It’s the small stepping stones to get there, so that's why we want to get the results”.

The Tall Blacks are expecting a heated atmosphere at the 10,000-seat Dongguan venue.