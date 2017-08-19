The Tall Blacks salutes Pero Cameron with a haka

One of New Zealand's most recognisable names in basketball Pero Cameron will be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame. During the announcement to his Tall Black's side in Lebanon, the team gave him the biggest salute of the day.

It was a haka fit for a king.

Pero Cameron is New Zealand's first basketballer in history to be inducted into FIBA's Hall of Fame.

"Yeah, surprised. A lot of people to thank including family."

Fiba Secretary General Patrick Bauman described Cameron's career as having "greatly contributed to the growth of the game in NZ."

His international career spans over 17 years, leading the Tall Blacks for a decade to two Olympic Games, three World Champs and a Commonwealth Games.

During the 2002 FIBA World Champs, Cameron was the only non-NBA player to make the all-tournament team, alongside other NBA superstars.

Cameron says he couldn't have done it without the support of his family.

"They will be having a little bit of a chuckle, say all the effort that they've put in, the finances, the time and effort and wherever they drove me."

Pero Cameron will lead the Tall Blacks into the semi-finals of the Asia Cup in Beirut as a fitting tribute to one New Zealand's most recognisable name in the game.