Tall Blacks on par with ’02 side – Pero Cameron

Former Tall Back Pero Cameron believes this team is just as good as the side he led back in 2002. New Zealand recently picked up two wins from two games in their FIBA Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

After defeating China and Korea, The Tall Blacks have been given the tick of approval by Cameron.

"The first time in this part of Asia for a lot of them. Job well done," says Cameron.

The 6-foot-seven giant from Ngāpuhi famously lead the Tall Blacks to fourth at the World Cup in Indianapolis. According to Cameron, this side has the measure to replicate those achievements.

“Taking nothing away from that '02 team, defensively we can do probably do a lot more,” says Cameron, “We've definitely got some size at the three-spot and some speed with our young guards.”

Avenging their Wellington loss, and defeating a powerful China away from home has the Tall Blacks sitting at the top of the table.

“We rarely win in China against a national team for lots of reason. They're very good, [and] the dominance of Yao Ming back then,” says Cameron, “So to get that win here on the road, with a fairly vocal crowd is great.”

Cameron is excited at the new generation of basketballers coming through, including sons Tobias and Flynn.

“I see a lot of young Kiwis, young Māori coming through and choosing basketball because it's just a dynamic and team sport that everyone loves, and it's very popular.”

Cameron will head back to the Gold Coast, where he now lives, but will link up with the side in June, when they take on Hong Kong in Rotorua.