Tall Blacks name squad for World Champ qualifyers

Paul Henare has named his Tall Blacks squad that will take on Syria and Lebanon in the coming weeks.

Veteran forward Mika Vukona will lead the side.

While overseas-based players Isaac Fotu and Tai Webster have been included, returning Breaker Corey Webster and Tom Abercrombie have not been considered due to personal reasons and injury issues respectively. Bay Hawks players Ethan Rustbatch and Dion Prewster will be given opportunities to impress Henare in their place.

The Tall Blacks have had an impressive qualifying campaign so far, losing only once in the first round.

The Tall Blacks again have logistics issues to overcome, given the geographic size of the Asian zone.

They play Syria in Lebanon on the 13th of September and have a 36 hour trip back home to play Lebanon in Rotorua on the 17th.

Māori Television will have live coverage of both games.

The Squad is:

Guards: Shea Ili, (SKYCITY Breakers) Jarrod Kenny, (Cairns Taipans) Ethan Rusbatch, (Bay Hawks) Tai Webster, (Galatasaray (Turkey))

Forwards: Reuben Te Rangi, (Brisbane Bullets), Dion Prewster, (Bay Hawks), Jordan Ngatai, (SKYCITY Breakers), Isaac Fotu, (Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)) Finn Delany, (SKYCITY Breakers), Mika Vukona, (Brisbane Bullets)

Centres: Rob Loe, (Cairns Taipans) Tohi Smith-Milner, (Melbourne United)