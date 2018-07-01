Tall Blacks defeat a spirited China

Today saw the end of the first round of the Asian qualifying series for the World Championships next year in China.

New Zealand's Tall Blacks edged China at SPark Arena 67-57 to finish top of Pool A.

The crowd at Spark Arena was a sell out. The fans were treated to exciting game.

The Tall Blacks scored first through Isaac Fotu, but their hands quickly went cold.

A series of errors saw China draw ahead though, and they lead at quarter time.

The Tall Blacks started better in the 2nd quarter courtesy of Shea Illis quick feet, and Isaac Fotu's hook shot. Quickly taking back the lead, and never really surrendering it.

Star player Tom Abercrombie also began to contribute to increasing the Tall Blacks lead even further.

The Tall Blacks had a 11 point lead at half time.

A lead which didn't change too much in the end, as the Tall Blacks won 67-57 securing their spot at the top of Pool A.

As host nation China have qualified for the World Championships, however both sides, along with Korea have advanced to the next round of Asian group qualifiers beginning in September where they will likely meet Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

