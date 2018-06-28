Tall Blacks chasing victory over Hong Kong

Tonight, the Tall Blacks take on Hong Kong in the Te Arawa region at Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. This is the qualifying round for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

The Tall Blacks will be chasing their fourth win in a row. Tall Blacks assistant coach Pero Cameron says the side is determined to get the win.

Cameron says, "This is a direct route to China, to the World Cup and we want to be a part of it. It's the biggest stage, that and the Olympics and we don't want to miss out."

The games will be broadcast live on Māori Television - Tip off at 7pm.