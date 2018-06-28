Tall Blacks to battle Hong Kong in Rotorua tonight

The Tall Blacks are set to go head to head against Hong Kong tonight in the qualifying round for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Tall Blacks head coach Paul Henare says it’s going to be an interesting game following recent changes in the team from Hong Kong.

“They lost one of their best players from last time we played them, Duncan Reid,” he told Te Kāea.

“So it’ll be interesting to see how they plan on replacing that scoring punch that he brought to the team.”

He says his team is very excited for the game and have been working hard to prepare.

“For us, we'll go through a scale with the boys and pay some attention to them but we just really want to make sure we're playing the way we want to play.”

The team from Hong Kong received a powhiri during their arrival yesterday.

The game will start at 7pm at the Energy Events Centre in Rotorua.

The Tall Blacks will then play China on Sunday at 3pm at Spark Arena, Auckland.



Tall Blacks roster to play Hong Kong and China

Guards:

Shea Ili, NZ Breakers

Jarrod Kenny, Bay Hawks/Cairns Taipans

Dion Prewster, Bay Hawks

Isaac Letoa, Dartmouth University

Jordan Ngatai, Wellington Saints/NZ Breakers

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Rosmini College

Forwards:

Tom Abercrombie, NZ Breakers

Mika Vukona, Nelson Giants/Brisbane Bullets

Finn Delany, Nelson Giants/NZ Breakers

Tohi Smith-Milner, Nelson Giants/Melbourne United

Reuben Te Rangi, Southland Sharks/Brisbane Bullets

Isaac Fotu, Ratiopharm Ulm (GER)

