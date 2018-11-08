Taiapa returns to King in the Ring

The under card features a highly anticipated fight between Tuhiwai "TY Williams' Taiapa and Auckland's Hayden Todd.

“He throws a lot of everything. He just keeps going, from what I’ve seen. I think his power will be that he’s a pressure fighter", says Taiapa

The former King in the Ring winner (2013), fighter TY Williams will make the return to the King in the Ring event for the first time since he injured his right ankle that left him ringside for four years.

"I stuffed up my ankle in a fight. in the first King of the Ring, I felt it so i took some time off in 2013," says Taiapa

"I needed surgery to take the pressure of my foot in certain places"

The Wainuiomata local will look to make an impression when he faces hometown favorite Hayden Todd in Auckland

"Four years later now, I’m ready to go and give it another whirl"

Earlier this year he tested his ankle against New Zealand Muay Thai champion Tony Angelov with great success

The 31-Year Old fighter will look to continue his King in the Ring triumph tomorrow night in Auckland.