Millie Matahiki led the Tai Rāwhiti team's medal charge at the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games in Wellington.

More than 3000 athletes, coaches and managers attended the games, competing in 11 sports.

Matahiki, one of the club's newest members, won gold medals in the 100m and 200m sprints.

Tai Rāwhiti's only swimmer, Kieran Chick, brought home a bronze medal in his 25m freestyle event.