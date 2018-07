A double-hulled canoe sculpture is being carved from stone by local Tahiti carver Tamari'i Cere, marking the 18th IVF Va'a World Sprint Championships in Tahiti.

It's been project six-months in the making.

The finished carving will bear four heads on each corner of the waka, representing the different islands of French Polynesia coming together.

The sculpture will be erected at the site in where the championships are currently being held in Papeete.