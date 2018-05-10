Tactix come up trumps

The Tactix mean business this year starting their campaign with a two-game winning streak. They took down the Northern Mystic 42-39 last night. A stark improvement from their dismal performance in last year's premiership which saw them finish in last place.

Captains Anna Harrison of the Mystics and Temalisi Fakahokatau of the Tactix lead their teams from the front in what was a stunning game for both defensive sides. Both captains played a huge role in the stats - the Mystic clinching 11 intercepts while the Tactix had 7. In the end, it was Fakahokatau, who came away with player of the match for her tenacious hustle.

Both teams threatened to break loose but with little separating them, neither could gain outright control of the game. The scores were all tied up at the end of the third break. It was the shooting statistics that told the story in the end, the Tactix coming up trumps with 42/54 shooting at 78% in comparison to the Mystics 39/55 shooting at 71%.

The Mystics had the momentum earlier on in the game winning the first quarter 8-12. Even the addition of Silver Fern, Maria Folau who made her debut in the premiership seven minutes into the second quarter, couldn't help the Mystics extend on their lead. The Tactix hot on their heels and managing to go into the break at 19 all.

The Northern Mystic and the Northern Stars battle it out in the inaugural Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Challenge game on Sunday night.