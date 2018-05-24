Tactix beat Stars in final moments

It was the Silvermoon Tactix who came out on top in what should have been the Northern Stars’ first win of the season.

The Stars were ahead for the majority of the game but it was Tactix tenacity that kept them hot on their heels and which eventually led to them clinching the win in the closing minutes of the match.

The deafening cheers of the crowd resounded at Horncast Arena in Christchurch last night as the home side cheered on their team.

"The girls have shown a lot of heart and I'm just really proud of them," says captain of the Tactix, Jane Watson.

Former Stars player, Courtney Tairi believes the match was a huge learning curve for the team.

"Now that they've been in that position twice, they definitely should never be in that position again,” she says.

The Sivermoon Tactix fought hard to steal away what should have been the Northern Stars' first win of the season.

Their persistence throughout the game paid off, taking the lead that would also secure them the win in the closing seconds of the game.

"Credit to them. I think that with more time we'll be able to consolidate those critical moments that we really need to secure in the end," says visiting captain, Grace Kara.

The Stars now turn their attention to the Magic who are also without a win- Tairi adds this will be a true test for her former franchise.

"I think they will just have to learn how to finish games off and finish teams off,” says Tairi.