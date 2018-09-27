Suspicious fire damages Marlins sheds

A fire broke out at Leabank Park in Manurewa yesterday evening in a building that houses the changing sheds of one of the biggest rugby league clubs in the country.

While the local league season has finished for the year, the fire could still be a nuisance for the Manurewa Marlins club.

Club chairman Darrell Woodhouse is hoping that the damage to the building won't affect the upcoming summer tag modules the club runs.

The club also uses the facilities in the summer months as a training ground for their senior sides, including the premier men's side that recently regained entry into the Fox Memorial competition.

Woodhouse believes damage to the building is contained to the roof cavity of the brick building that once sat beneath the club rooms.

The club rooms themselves were removed shortly after the club relocated to new facilities built in nearby Mountfort Park in 2011. As such, no prized possessions were lost in the blaze.

Police are working with fire investigators to establish the cause of the fire, which a police spokesperson says is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators were at the Manurewa Marlins club this morning trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Sam Rice on Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.