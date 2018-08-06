Surfer Kehu wins big in Australia



Tauranga Moana Surfer Kehu Butler wins big in Australia. The 18-Year old surfer from Mount Maunganui's total points score after a second placing at the World Surf League Junior Pro Australian Tour in Sydney handed him the overall title.

The New Zealand surfer Kehu can't wait to get home to Tauranga Moana and celebrate with family and friends.

Butler says, "I just want to put māori on the map and put Aotearoa on the bigger stage, I'm super proud."



1996 was the last time a New Zealander has won the pro junior competition. The winner was a young Maz Quinn.

"I don't think I was born. It's a privilege to do what Maz Quinn had done."

The win has meant Kehu has qualified for the world juniors next year in Australia. Last year Kehu entered as a wild card.

The talented surfer made the moved to the Gold Coast, Australia last year. The relocation was in an attempt to develop his surfing skills.

Kehu will get some down time with family in Tauranga before travelling to compete in Indonesia for the World Qualifying Series.

