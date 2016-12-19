Support for Armstrong from Māori cyclist

The arrival of Lance Armstrong over the weekend into New Zealand has seen opinion divided amongst those who have condemned of Tour de France cheat. However, Ngāi Tahu athlete and 2015 UCI Track Cycling world champion Pieter Bulling supports Armstrong's visit to our shores.

“I think it's awesome to have him here in the New Zealand. New Zealand's a beautiful place. Despite Lance Armstrong history in the past, he still is an incredible person."

However, Bulling stresses that the line is drawn when athletes fall into temptation by taking performance enhancing drug.

“You want the strongest person on the day, not the one that’s bloody doped up. And the sport has changed a lot from back then so it’s definitely cleaned itself up.”

Armstrong, who was stripped of seven Tour de France titles and issued a lifetime ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency in 2012, has invited the public via Social Media to ride with him tomorrow morning in Auckland.

